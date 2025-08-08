Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Reports Robust Growth Amid Market Shifts
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd posted a consolidated profit of Rs 1,259.54 crore for April-June 2025, reflecting growth from Rs 1,159.56 crore last year. Despite a reduction in PAT for their insurance arm, the company's total income increased to Rs 9,382.95 crore, showcasing robust financial performance.
In a significant financial disclosure, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd announced a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,259.54 crore for the quarter of April to June 2025. This marks a substantial increase from the Rs 1,159.56 crore recorded in the same period last year, underscoring the company's robust market presence.
The Chennai-based firm, a cornerstone of the Murugappa Group, revealed a notable surge in its consolidated total income, which climbed to Rs 9,382.95 crore from Rs 7,677.43 crore year-over-year. For the fiscal year ending March 2025, the total income stood at an impressive Rs 33,459.92 crore.
Despite a decline in profits for its Cholamandalam MS General Insurance subsidiary due to fair value adjustments and increased loss ratios, the overall financial health of the organization remains strong. The subsidiary registered gross premiums of Rs 2,073 crore for the quarter, up from Rs 1,957 crore last year, illustrating continued resilience amid challenging market conditions.
