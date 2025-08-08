Left Menu

Rupee Holds Steady Amid US-India Trade Tensions

The Indian rupee ended flat against the US dollar at 87.58, aided by foreign fund inflows despite uncertainties over US-India trade. Forex traders reported narrow trading range influenced by weak equities and potential US tariff hikes. Brent crude prices saw a slight increase, impacting market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-08-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 21:12 IST
Rupee Holds Steady Amid US-India Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian rupee managed to end the week steady at 87.58 against the US dollar on Friday, buoyed by an inflow of foreign funds and a weakening American currency. This was despite looming uncertainties over a potential US-India trade deal, which discouraged broader market enthusiasm.

Forex traders observed the rupee trading within a tight range as domestic equity markets weakened. President Trump's aggressive trade policies, threatening up to a 50% tariff on selected Indian exports, added pressure to the rupee, although declining crude oil prices provided some relief.

The dollar index's decline of 0.16% displayed the US currency's weakness, which, combined with the US's internal economic challenges, likely offered the rupee some support. However, Trump's recent tariff announcements and the subsequent market reactions underscore the fragile state of international trade relations.

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025