Uttarakhand Flash Floods: A Grim Battle for Survival and Recovery

The regions of Dharali and Harsil in Uttarakhand, India, are grappling with the aftermath of catastrophic flash floods, which have devastated communities and left survivors recounting their harrowing escape. Homes and livelihoods have been swept away, with victims describing the disaster as a nightmare.

Rescue teams have evacuated 566 individuals, while efforts persist for 300 stranded people. Tragically, five deaths have been confirmed, and 50 remain missing. Advanced rescue equipment, including thermal imagery and locating cameras, are employed by the State Disaster Response Force, while dog squads assist in the search operations.

At the political front, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is actively overseeing the rescue efforts, convening cabinet meetings in affected areas to ensure swift rehabilitation. Meanwhile, Nepal is initiating diplomatic talks for 17 missing workers, reflecting international concern over the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)