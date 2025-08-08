India's Nuclear Energy Expansion: Government Opens Sector to Private Players
In New Delhi's Parliament House, Union Power Minister Khattar and Minister Dr. Singh met to discuss India's 100 GW Nuclear Mission, advancing nuclear capacity from 8.8 GW to 22 GW by 2032. Emphasizing private sector participation, the meeting focused on regulatory streamlining and capacity expansion.
In a significant gathering at Parliament House, New Delhi, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of State for Atomic Energy Dr. Jitendra Singh spearheaded a high-level meeting to propel India's ambitious 100 GW Nuclear Energy Mission forward.
This pivotal meeting, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's green agenda, reviewed strategic pathways to escalate India's nuclear energy capacity from the existing 8.8 GW to 22 GW by 2032. The Department of Atomic Energy revealed plans to integrate an additional 14 GW through ongoing and upcoming initiatives.
Amid these discussions, Dr. Singh accentuated a groundbreaking government move to open the nuclear energy sector for private investment, which is expected to fortify India's energy security. The meeting addressed swift efforts stemming from the fourth Consultative Committee's recommendations, promising expedited regulatory and procedural improvements.
