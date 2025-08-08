Left Menu

Mizoram Governor Advocates Strategic Collaborations in Lunglei Visit

Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh visited Lunglei District, engaging with officials and community leaders. He emphasized effective welfare schemes implementation, urged proactive solutions for challenges faced by marginalized communities, and highlighted the importance of educational institutions. The Governor called for collaboration to address regional issues, uphold law, and combat substance abuse.

Mizoram Governor General (retd) Vijay Kumar Singh visits Lunglei (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Mizoram Governor, General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh, embarked on a visit to Lunglei District, engaging with high-ranking government officials, non-governmental organisations, church leaders, and ex-servicemen. During his visit to the 20 Assam Rifles Headquarters, Governor Singh paid homage to fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the War Memorial.

Welcomed at Kawmzawl Helipad by Addl. DC Pi Rochuangkimi Khenglawt and SP Pu J Lalmuankima, the Governor received a Guard of Honour by the Mizoram Armed Police and enjoyed a musical performance from the Pipe Band of the 2nd Battalion MAP English Medium School. In a meeting with government department heads, he lauded the effective enactment of welfare schemes and emphasized addressing challenges with viable solutions for marginalized communities.

Governor Singh underlined the central government's investments in education by establishing institutions like Eklavya Model Residential Schools in Mizoram, encouraging public participation to access central services. He insisted on leveraging welfare schemes for women, children, youth, farmers, and underprivileged communities, advocating for inter-departmental collaboration and stringent law enforcement.

Lunglei Addl. DC Rochuangkimi Khenglawt highlighted ongoing initiatives like the Healthy Lunglei District Campaign and Project LEAP. Meanwhile, Lunglei SP Pu J. Lalmuankima reported on law enforcement progress, including heroin trafficking cases. The Governor's visit concluded with a visit to the Assam Rifles Headquarters and meeting with community representatives, ending with a tribute at the Chanmari War Memorial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

