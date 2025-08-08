Left Menu

Revolutionary Bill Passed: Delhi Puts an End to Arbitrary School Fee Hikes

The Delhi Assembly has passed a landmark bill aimed at regulating school fee hikes. This move is set to relieve millions of families, curbing educational commercialization. Delhi's CM Gupta lauds the reform as justice for parents, emphasizing education's role in nation-building over profit. Transparency is prioritized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 22:55 IST
Revolutionary Bill Passed: Delhi Puts an End to Arbitrary School Fee Hikes
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic move, the Delhi Assembly passed the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill 2025. The legislation, hailed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her cabinet, seeks to curb arbitrary fee hikes by private schools, offering significant relief to many families.

During the debate, CM Gupta emphasized the end of a decades-long ordeal for Delhi's parents. This marks the first such reform since 1973, showcasing a government's resolve to tackle educational commercialization. The bill's passage comes following detailed discussions, reflecting a broad consensus among Delhi's lawmakers.

Education Minister Ashish Sood, when introducing the bill, expressed a commitment to transparency and fairness in schooling fees. He articulated the broader vision of education as a mechanism for national progress. The session, which opened the Monsoon session, may extend depending on legislative needs, underscoring the importance of this issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025