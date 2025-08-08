Revolutionary Bill Passed: Delhi Puts an End to Arbitrary School Fee Hikes
The Delhi Assembly has passed a landmark bill aimed at regulating school fee hikes. This move is set to relieve millions of families, curbing educational commercialization. Delhi's CM Gupta lauds the reform as justice for parents, emphasizing education's role in nation-building over profit. Transparency is prioritized.
In a historic move, the Delhi Assembly passed the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill 2025. The legislation, hailed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her cabinet, seeks to curb arbitrary fee hikes by private schools, offering significant relief to many families.
During the debate, CM Gupta emphasized the end of a decades-long ordeal for Delhi's parents. This marks the first such reform since 1973, showcasing a government's resolve to tackle educational commercialization. The bill's passage comes following detailed discussions, reflecting a broad consensus among Delhi's lawmakers.
Education Minister Ashish Sood, when introducing the bill, expressed a commitment to transparency and fairness in schooling fees. He articulated the broader vision of education as a mechanism for national progress. The session, which opened the Monsoon session, may extend depending on legislative needs, underscoring the importance of this issue.
