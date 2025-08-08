India's Ambitious Nuclear Leap: Powering Towards a 100 GW Future by 2047

In a significant move towards bolstering India's energy capabilities, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh and Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar have outlined ambitious plans to ramp up the nation's nuclear power capacity to 100 GW by 2047.

The current roadmap includes immediate targets, such as increasing capacity to 22 GW by 2032 and further scaling to 67 GW by 2042. The discussions, held at Parliament House, underscore the pivotal role of private sector participation and the government's commitment to regulatory reform and technical advancements.

Part of the expansion plan involves developing three types of small modular reactors (SMRs), with a focus on energy-intensive industries and hydrogen production. The ministers emphasized streamlining regulatory processes and enhancing technical capacity to meet these goals, highlighting the vital role of the Bharat Small Modular Reactor (SMR) programme.

