Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Havoc: Roads Blocked, Infrastructure Hit

Heavy monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh have caused severe disruption, leading to the blockade of 357 roads, the outage of 599 power distribution transformers, and the disruption of 177 water supply schemes. This was reported by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) on Friday. According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), the monsoon season has claimed 208 lives, with 112 attributed to rain-triggered disasters such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses. The remaining 96 fatalities were due to road accidents, many possibly worsened by poor visibility and slippery roads.

Kullu and Mandi districts are the worst affected, with Kullu reporting 99 blocked roads, including the strategic National Highway-305 near Jahed and Ghiyagi due to landslides. Mandi district leads with 206 road blockages and 204 power disruptions, posing significant challenges for residents. Additionally, 105 water supply schemes in Mandi are disrupted by the persistent rainfall.

Kangra district reports 22 blocked roads, with power disruptions at two locations and 72 downed water supply systems. Other districts, such as Chamba, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, and Una, also report various infrastructure issues. Despite ongoing restoration efforts, continuous rain hampers progress, prompting the SDMA to advise residents to exercise caution and limit travel, especially in areas prone to landslides. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast further rainfall and issued an Orange Alert for August 11 and 12 in three districts, with a Yellow Alert for others.

