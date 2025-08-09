Operation Sindoor: A Testament to India's Technological Power

India's military initiative, Operation Sindoor, serves as a testament to the nation's self-reliance and strategic planning, according to Samir Kamat, chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Speaking at the 14th convocation ceremony of the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Kamat highlighted the operation's reliance on indigenous technology, demonstrating India's capability to safeguard its borders effectively.

Key systems used included Akash missiles, BrahMos cruise missiles, and precision AI-based support, showcasing the technological backbone that bolstered the courage of its soldiers during the attack in response to the Pahalgam incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)