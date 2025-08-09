Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Testament to India's Technological Power

Operation Sindoor demonstrated India's self-reliance, strategic foresight, and indigenous technological strength, as highlighted by DRDO chairman Samir Kamat. The multi-dimensional operation showcased the courage of soldiers and the technological innovations that supported them, signaling India's ability to protect its borders using homegrown technology.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India's military initiative, Operation Sindoor, serves as a testament to the nation's self-reliance and strategic planning, according to Samir Kamat, chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Speaking at the 14th convocation ceremony of the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Kamat highlighted the operation's reliance on indigenous technology, demonstrating India's capability to safeguard its borders effectively.

Key systems used included Akash missiles, BrahMos cruise missiles, and precision AI-based support, showcasing the technological backbone that bolstered the courage of its soldiers during the attack in response to the Pahalgam incident.

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

