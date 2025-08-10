Left Menu

CBI Cracks Human Trafficking Ring: Rescues Missing Minor from Rajasthan

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully rescued a minor girl who went missing in West Bengal in August 2023. The operation, sanctioned by a Calcutta High Court order, led to her recovery in Pali, Rajasthan, exposing a potential human trafficking network linked to coerced marriages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 07:51 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 07:51 IST
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has rescued a minor girl who had been missing from Bardhaman, West Bengal, since August 2023. The investigation, initiated by a directive from the High Court of Calcutta in February 2024, culminated in her rescue from Pali, Rajasthan, on August 8, 2025.

Initially fading into obscurity, the case gained momentum when the minor's disappearance was transferred from local police to the CBI, following her mother's petition. Utilizing call detail records and intelligence from sources, the CBI traced her to Rajasthan, leading to her dramatic recovery.

The operation unveiled alarming evidence: the girl had been sold twice for marriage, with fraudulent affidavits declaring her a major. This discovery hints at a broader human trafficking syndicate. Subsequently, five arrests were made, and the suspects were granted Transit Remand for further legal proceedings in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

