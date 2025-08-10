CBI Cracks Human Trafficking Ring: Rescues Missing Minor from Rajasthan

In a significant breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has rescued a minor girl who had been missing from Bardhaman, West Bengal, since August 2023. The investigation, initiated by a directive from the High Court of Calcutta in February 2024, culminated in her rescue from Pali, Rajasthan, on August 8, 2025.

Initially fading into obscurity, the case gained momentum when the minor's disappearance was transferred from local police to the CBI, following her mother's petition. Utilizing call detail records and intelligence from sources, the CBI traced her to Rajasthan, leading to her dramatic recovery.

The operation unveiled alarming evidence: the girl had been sold twice for marriage, with fraudulent affidavits declaring her a major. This discovery hints at a broader human trafficking syndicate. Subsequently, five arrests were made, and the suspects were granted Transit Remand for further legal proceedings in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)