Pedaling Towards Fitness: Fit India Sundays Takes India by Storm

The Fit India Sundays initiative, praised by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, saw participation from over 50,000 villages, emphasizing community health and fitness. Despite adverse weather, participants showed enthusiasm, contributing to a growing national movement. A journalist gearing up for an expedition from Ladakh exemplifies the spirit of the campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 08:19 IST
Pedaling Towards Fitness: Fit India Sundays Takes India by Storm
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during Fit India Sundays on Cycle (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Fit India' initiative during the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' event in Delhi, co-hosted with Panchayat representatives. He noted involvement from over 50,000 villages, marking widespread endorsement of the fitness movement.

Mandaviya addressed attendees in Delhi, applauding their dedication, especially amid inclement weather. The event signified the strengthening connection between grassroots representatives and the national fitness mission, reinforcing a community-driven approach to health and well-being.

Highlighting dedicated individuals, Mandaviya lauded journalist Rajesh, set to embark on a cycling journey from Ladakh, showcasing commitment beyond professional bounds. Initiated in December 2024, the program has seen over 7.5 lakh participants across 41,000 locations, supported by key organizations and celebrated through nationwide engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

