Patriotic Pride: 7,900 Children to Honor Heroes with Tricolour March on Independence Day
In a tribute to fallen heroes, 7,900 children will march with the national flag to the War Memorial for India's 79th Independence Day celebrations. The event, part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, highlights national pride and unity, drawing praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for widespread participation.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Minister Ashish Sood announced that 7,900 children would honor those who sacrificed their lives for India by marching with the tricolour to the War Memorial on the 79th Independence Day. This initiative follows the 'Tiranga Run' from Thyagraj Stadium, under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.
The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative, encourages citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes to celebrate the nation's 75 years of independence. The movement aims to foster a patriotic spirit and raise awareness about the Indian national flag.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the campaign's tremendous participation. He highlighted the deep-seated patriotic spirit uniting India and encouraged citizens to share photos on harghartiranga.com. The Ministry of Culture echoed this sentiment, celebrating the national enthusiasm from Kashmir to Lakshadweep.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Union ministers Mandaviya, Seth lay wreaths at war memorial in Kargil
We are indebted to heroes who laid down their lives to ensure nation is safe: COAS Gen Upendra Dwivedi at Kargil War Memorial in Drass.
LoP Mallikarjun Kharge takes jibe at PM Narendra Modi's unscheduled visit to Pakistan in 2015 during debate on OP Sindoor in RS.
Those opposed to POTA will never appreciate Narendra Modi's anti-terror policies: Amit Shah.
Those nurturing vote bank by saving terrorists will not like Narendra Modi's zero tolerance to terror policy: Amit Shah.