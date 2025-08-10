Patriotic Pride: 7,900 Children to Honor Heroes with Tricolour March on Independence Day

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood announced that 7,900 children would honor those who sacrificed their lives for India by marching with the tricolour to the War Memorial on the 79th Independence Day. This initiative follows the 'Tiranga Run' from Thyagraj Stadium, under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative, encourages citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes to celebrate the nation's 75 years of independence. The movement aims to foster a patriotic spirit and raise awareness about the Indian national flag.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the campaign's tremendous participation. He highlighted the deep-seated patriotic spirit uniting India and encouraged citizens to share photos on harghartiranga.com. The Ministry of Culture echoed this sentiment, celebrating the national enthusiasm from Kashmir to Lakshadweep.

