Left Menu

Patriotic Pride: 7,900 Children to Honor Heroes with Tricolour March on Independence Day

In a tribute to fallen heroes, 7,900 children will march with the national flag to the War Memorial for India's 79th Independence Day celebrations. The event, part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, highlights national pride and unity, drawing praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for widespread participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 08:53 IST
Patriotic Pride: 7,900 Children to Honor Heroes with Tricolour March on Independence Day
Delhi Minister Ashish Sood flags off 'Tiranga Run' from Thyagraj Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood announced that 7,900 children would honor those who sacrificed their lives for India by marching with the tricolour to the War Memorial on the 79th Independence Day. This initiative follows the 'Tiranga Run' from Thyagraj Stadium, under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative, encourages citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes to celebrate the nation's 75 years of independence. The movement aims to foster a patriotic spirit and raise awareness about the Indian national flag.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the campaign's tremendous participation. He highlighted the deep-seated patriotic spirit uniting India and encouraged citizens to share photos on harghartiranga.com. The Ministry of Culture echoed this sentiment, celebrating the national enthusiasm from Kashmir to Lakshadweep.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025