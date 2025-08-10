Left Menu

CM Yogi Adityanath Promises Healthcare Aid at Janta Darshan

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath assured healthcare financial aid during Janta Darshan. He promised treatment in the best hospitals and urged officials to expedite assistance assessments. The event at Gorakhnath Temple saw CM addressing public issues, directing strict actions against land encroachment and promoting dispute resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 11:37 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pledged financial assistance for healthcare at the Janta Darshan event, ensuring patients receive top-tier medical treatment without financial strain, as per an official statement. Officials were instructed to swiftly complete assessments for financial aid eligibility, promising funds from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund.

During the Sunday gathering at Gorakhnath Temple, CM Yogi interacted with approximately 200 attendees, addressing individual grievances and assuring timely resolutions. He emphasized addressing public issues with seriousness and sensitivity, instructing officials to prioritize quick, effective responses.

Further directives included strict legal action against land grabbers and prioritizing dialogue in familial disputes. On Saturday, CM Yogi participated in prayers at the temple, accompanied by BJP MP Ravi Kishan, who expressed reverence for Yogi Adityanath's spiritual presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

