Himachal Struggles amid Devastating Monsoon, Claims 219 Lives

The monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh has resulted in a tragic loss of 219 lives, with incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and lightning strikes to blame for 112 deaths. According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), an additional 107 fatalities occurred due to road accidents from June 20 to August 9. The cost of the devastation includes extensive damage to public and private assets, leading to recorded losses of over Rs. 1,98,881 lakh.

Particularly hard-hit, Mandi district reported 23 rain-linked deaths and infrastructure damage amounting to over Rs. 1,164 lakh, closely followed by Kangra with 25 deaths. In addition, 315 individuals have been injured, and the season accounted for 876 livestock and over 25,700 poultry bird deaths. Significant damage includes 262 fully destroyed houses and over 1,900 water supply disruptions, significantly impacting agriculture, power, and education infrastructure.

Authorities have issued warnings for the days ahead, as the India Meteorological Department forecasts continued heavy rainfall until August 12, raising fears of further destruction. Mandi remains the worst affected in road connectivity, with 214 routes blocked. In Kullu, the highest number of power outages were recorded at 50 DTRs disrupted. Residents advised to stay vigilant, especially in landslide and riverbank areas, as restoration efforts persist.

