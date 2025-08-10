Bengaluru Awaits Funds as PM Modi Unveils Key Metro and Train Projects
Ahead of PM Modi's Karnataka visit, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar claims Bengaluru has been overlooked for central funds. With PM Modi inaugurating major metro projects and launching Vande Bharat Express trains, focus shifts to enhancing the city's infrastructure and transportation. Shivakumar hopes for increased federal support.
- Country:
- India
On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar leveled accusations of neglect from the central government, stating insufficient funds have been allotted to Bengaluru. Shivakumar expressed his intention to urge Modi to allocate more resources to cater to the city's needs as a 'national capital.'
Addressing the media, Shivakumar emphasized, 'Bengaluru has been overlooked. I plan to convey to PM Modi that adequate funding is essential for the city... BJP's success here is attributed solely to Modi's influence.' Modi's arrival in Bengaluru coincides with the inauguration of significant projects.
The Prime Minister is set to unveil the Yellow line of the Bangalore Metro Phase-2, stretching over 19 km, signifying an important expansion of the city's transport network. In addition, he will initiate the Phase-3 project with plans for 44 km of new track. Modi's itinerary also includes flagging off three Vande Bharat Express trains, aimed at boosting connectivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
2 held in UP, one from Tamil Nadu for funding conversion ring linked to Christian missionary group
Tripura's Lighthouse Project: A Call for Additional Funding
Israel Challenges EU's Horizon Funding Curbs
Federal Ruling Supports Planned Parenthood in Medicaid Funding Battle
DK Shivakumar Emphasizes Equal Focus on Mandya Constituencies