Modi Launches Vande Bharat Trains and Expands Bengaluru's Metro Network

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated three Vande Bharat Express trains and extended Bengaluru's Metro with the new Yellow Line. These developments promise enhanced transportation services, catering to a significant population across Karnataka. Modi’s arrival highlights strategic infrastructure investments aimed at improving connectivity and boosting socio-economic growth in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 12:14 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains at Bengaluru's KSR Railway Station, marking a significant leap in India's railway modernization. The new routes include Bengaluru to Belagavi, Amritsar to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, and Nagpur to Pune, reinforcing the government's commitment to providing world-class rail travel.

Besides the railway initiative, PM Modi inaugurated the Metro's Yellow Line in Bengaluru, journeying from RV Road to Electronic City. This 19 km extension, a key component of the Metro Phase-2 project valued at Rs 7,160 crore, introduces 16 new stations. The expanded network now spans over 96 kilometers, promising improved connectivity for the city's residents.

In addition to boosting current infrastructure, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for Bengaluru Metro's Phase-3, a Rs 15,610 crore project that will create a 44 km route with 31 elevated stations. BJP President BY Vijayendra described the new Yellow Line metro as a transformative development, benefitting over eight lakh individuals in the city's southern districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

