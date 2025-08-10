Modi Launches Vande Bharat Trains and Expands Bengaluru's Metro Network

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains at Bengaluru's KSR Railway Station, marking a significant leap in India's railway modernization. The new routes include Bengaluru to Belagavi, Amritsar to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, and Nagpur to Pune, reinforcing the government's commitment to providing world-class rail travel.

Besides the railway initiative, PM Modi inaugurated the Metro's Yellow Line in Bengaluru, journeying from RV Road to Electronic City. This 19 km extension, a key component of the Metro Phase-2 project valued at Rs 7,160 crore, introduces 16 new stations. The expanded network now spans over 96 kilometers, promising improved connectivity for the city's residents.

In addition to boosting current infrastructure, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for Bengaluru Metro's Phase-3, a Rs 15,610 crore project that will create a 44 km route with 31 elevated stations. BJP President BY Vijayendra described the new Yellow Line metro as a transformative development, benefitting over eight lakh individuals in the city's southern districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)