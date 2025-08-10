Left Menu

India's Asiatic Lions Thrive: Population Surges by Over 32% in Five Years

India's Asiatic lion population rose from 674 in 2020 to 891 in 2025, marking a 32.2% increase. The surge includes new satellite groups across nine locations. Efforts by the government and conservationists under Project Lion have helped this iconic species flourish, despite some regional declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 13:15 IST
India's Asiatic Lions Thrive: Population Surges by Over 32% in Five Years
World Lion Day 2025 to be celebrated tomorrow in Gujarat (Photo /PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Asiatic lion population in India has witnessed a significant surge, escalating from 674 in 2020 to 891 in 2025, as per the 16th Lion Population Estimation report unveiled on Sunday. This 32.2% rise includes the addition of new satellite populations, bolstering conservation efforts nationwide.

New regions such as Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, Jetpur, and Babra-Jasdan have contributed to this growth, with 497 lions now thriving across nine distinct locations. Corridors have also seen an inaugural count of 22 lions. Celebrating this achievement, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav highlighted the increase from 523 lions in 2015, emphasizing the importance of World Lion Day in fostering species protection.

Over the past decade, lion numbers surged by 70.36%, with distribution expanding 59.09%. While Amreli leads with the most lions, areas like Mitiyala Wildlife Sanctuary report 100% growth. However, declines were noted in Girnar and Bhavnagar coastlines, as conservation efforts continue under Project Lion to ensure the Asiatic lion's survival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025