India's Asiatic Lions Thrive: Population Surges by Over 32% in Five Years

The Asiatic lion population in India has witnessed a significant surge, escalating from 674 in 2020 to 891 in 2025, as per the 16th Lion Population Estimation report unveiled on Sunday. This 32.2% rise includes the addition of new satellite populations, bolstering conservation efforts nationwide.

New regions such as Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, Jetpur, and Babra-Jasdan have contributed to this growth, with 497 lions now thriving across nine distinct locations. Corridors have also seen an inaugural count of 22 lions. Celebrating this achievement, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav highlighted the increase from 523 lions in 2015, emphasizing the importance of World Lion Day in fostering species protection.

Over the past decade, lion numbers surged by 70.36%, with distribution expanding 59.09%. While Amreli leads with the most lions, areas like Mitiyala Wildlife Sanctuary report 100% growth. However, declines were noted in Girnar and Bhavnagar coastlines, as conservation efforts continue under Project Lion to ensure the Asiatic lion's survival.

(With inputs from agencies.)