Uttarakhand CM Leads Relief Efforts After Devastating Floods

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took decisive action on Sunday, sending out vehicles loaded with relief and rehabilitation materials to the disaster-hit areas of Uttarkashi. From his official residence in Dehradun, Dhami emphasized the state's dedication to assisting those affected by the recent flash floods and mudslides.

In an interview with ANI, CM Dhami confirmed the rescue of more than 1,000 individuals, including stranded devotees and pilgrims, after severe disruptions in Uttarkashi. Connectivity in Harsil, previously decimated, was quickly restored, with a Bailey bridge installation planned near Lachi Gad to aid road reconstruction efforts.

Furthermore, Dhami announced provisions for a six-month ration supply to the affected families. A three-member committee, led by the Revenue Secretary, will evaluate rehabilitation processes and assess damage extent. A relief package is also promised for those in dire need. Meetings with state Governor Gurmit Singh and ongoing medical assistance in Dharali underscore the concerted efforts to manage the crisis.

