Empowering Mothers: Sikkim's Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana Launch

Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang launched the Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana, providing 32,000 unemployed mothers with financial aid. He announced additional benefits to boost the state's fertility rate. Simultaneously, 'Nari Adalats' were introduced for local justice, emphasizing the empowerment of women in semi-urban and rural Sikkim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 10-08-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 17:49 IST
Empowering Mothers: Sikkim's Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana Launch
In a landmark initiative, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang distributed cheques of Rs 20,000 each to 32,000 non-working mothers, marking the launch of the state-backed Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana. This scheme aims to provide financial assistance of Rs 40,000 annually to each beneficiary woman.

The event, held in Rangpo, coincided with the new observance of Amma Samman Diwas, celebrated on the eighth anniversary of Tamang's release from prison. Reflecting on his past, Tamang expressed his gratitude and commitment to uplift Sikkim residents, focusing on women empowerment and addressing declining fertility rates.

Furthering his agenda, Tamang introduced 'Nari Adalats,' part of the 'Sambal' sub-scheme under Mission Shakti, to provide accessible justice in rural areas. These women-run community forums aim to handle local disputes, empowering women through informal yet effective channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

