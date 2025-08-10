PM Modi Enhances Connectivity with New Vande Bharat Express and Metro Inaugurations
Union Minister Jitendra Singh praised Prime Minister Modi for prioritizing Jammu and Kashmir since 2014. Modi virtually launched the Vande Bharat Express between Katra and Amritsar, enhancing connectivity between pilgrimage sites. In Bengaluru, Modi inaugurated a metro line and laid the foundation for a significant metro project.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to Jammu and Kashmir, citing substantial support since Modi's assumption of office in 2014. Singh's remarks came as Modi inaugurated the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra with Amritsar via a virtual flag-off.
Highlighting the connection to Katra Vaishno Devi, a prominent pilgrimage site, Singh recalled Modi's 2014 election campaign beginning at the temple. He stated, 'Modi Ji has consistently prioritized Jammu and Kashmir.' Modi also launched three additional Vande Bharat trains across the country, including the Bengaluru to Belagavi service, expected to enhance trade and tourism.
Further extending his support to infrastructure, Modi inaugurated the Yellow Line of Bangalore Metro, valued at approximately Rs 7,160 crore, and laid the foundation for Bangalore Metro Phase-3, projected at over Rs 15,610 crore, marking significant advancements for Karnataka's connectivity.
