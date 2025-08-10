Madurai Under Fire: Corruption and Water Woes Grip Tamil Nadu

In a scathing criticism, Deputy Opposition leader and former AIADMK Minister R B Udhayakumar has accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin of presiding over a corruption-ridden administration in Madurai. He alleges that the district has topped the state's corruption charts due to malpractices within the municipal corporation, leading to calls for the Chief Minister's resignation. Udhayakumar confidently predicted that by 2026, the DMK would fail in its electoral pursuits.

Udhayakumar further lambasted the current DMK government for its apparent inability to manage water resources in Madurai. Despite sufficient water levels at the Vaigai Dam, he criticized the inadequate release of water for the 58th canal project, a stark contrast to the projects undertaken during the AIADMK regime. He warned that residents are now forced to battle for basic water rights under Stalin's rule, as previous anti-pollution measures for the Vaigai River have been discarded, leading to widespread contamination.

Compounding these challenges, the renowned Thenkal Kanmoi irrigation tank in Madurai's Thirupparankundram area has dried up amid severe heat, leaving farmers and residents facing grave water scarcity. This critical water source's depletion has halted farming activities and disrupted daily life. The community has urged authorities to urgently desilt and deepen the tank to enhance water flow infrastructure, emphasizing the dire need for proactive measures to avert worsening crises in future seasons.