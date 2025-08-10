Left Menu

Karnataka's Call: Equal Funding for Bengaluru's Global Vision

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for funding support to transform Bengaluru into a global metropolis. Highlighting challenges arising from rapid urbanization, Shivakumar stresses the need for significant investment, urging equitable financial backing akin to New Delhi’s, for sustainable growth and infrastructure development.

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to provide more financial support for Bengaluru. Shivakumar's letter emphasized the need for fund allocation equal to Delhi's to tackle issues posed by rapid urbanization and to help Bengaluru become a global metropolis.

In his communication, Shivakumar labels Bengaluru as a pivotal technology and innovation hub that demands urgent development solutions due to its significant contribution to the national GDP. He outlines that the city, requiring Rs 1.5 lakh crore for infrastructure projects, relies heavily on timely federal support to address challenges in mobility and urban infrastructure.

Shivakumar, voicing concern over Bengaluru's neglect, claims the state, despite being a top taxpayer, lacks sufficient funding from the central government. He calls for PM Modi's intervention to ensure the city receives due attention and resources for its growth, questioning the support given only to BJP representatives by leveraging Modi's image.

(With inputs from agencies.)

