Preserve Vishnuvardhan's Legacy: Minister Urges Action for Memorial

Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje has urged Karnataka's Chief Minister to preserve and develop late actor Dr. Vishnuvardhan's memorial in Bengaluru's Abhiman Studio. The site faces threats of demolition, prompting calls for its development into a national tourist attraction showcasing Kannada culture.

Shobha Karandlaje speaks in the Rajya Sabha (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a fervent appeal, Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, sought urgent intervention from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah. She emphasized the need to protect and enhance the memorial of revered actor Dr. Vishnuvardhan at Abhiman Studio in Bengaluru.

Minister Karandlaje described the late actor as a cultural icon who gained national recognition for Kannada and Karnataka. His memorial, she asserted, is a vital emotional touchstone for Kannada admirers, now at risk due to disputed claims of land ownership and overnight destruction reports.

Karandlaje urged the state's leader to preserve this significant site, proposing its development into a national tourist destination and cultural hub. She advocated for government acquisition of the land, offering just compensation to owners to honor Vishnuvardhan's enduring influence on the regional arts.

