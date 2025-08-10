Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Unveils New Era in Judicial Infrastructure

The inauguration of the Gauhati High Court's Itanagar Permanent Bench marks a pivotal moment in Arunachal Pradesh's judicial history, promising enhanced access to justice. Constructed amidst challenges, the facility underscores collaborative efforts. Eight new courts and multiple reforms highlight the state's commitment to a robust justice system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 23:13 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Unveils New Era in Judicial Infrastructure
The new building of the Gauhati High Court's Itanagar Permanent Bench inaugurated at Naharlagun. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark event for the judicial framework of Arunachal Pradesh, the Gauhati High Court's Itanagar Permanent Bench, located in Naharlagun, was inaugurated on Sunday by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai. The inauguration witnessed attendance from prominent figures such as Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and other notable dignitaries from the legal field.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded the opening as a 'momentous day' for the state and the nation, emphasizing the facility's role as a beacon of justice and accessibility. Despite logistical challenges, the 19,000+ square meter edifice was completed in less than four years, at a cost of nearly Rs 250 crore, thanks to the concerted efforts of various governmental and judicial bodies.

Since Khandu's tenure began in 2016, the state has expanded its judicial infrastructure from two to 33 operational courts, creating 463 new positions in the District Judiciary. Dedicated courts for NDPS in Tezu, Khonsa, and Yupia signify ongoing judicial reforms. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to judicial leaders and advocated for continued collaboration to uphold constitutional ideals.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025