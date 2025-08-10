Arunachal Pradesh Unveils New Era in Judicial Infrastructure

In a landmark event for the judicial framework of Arunachal Pradesh, the Gauhati High Court's Itanagar Permanent Bench, located in Naharlagun, was inaugurated on Sunday by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai. The inauguration witnessed attendance from prominent figures such as Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and other notable dignitaries from the legal field.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded the opening as a 'momentous day' for the state and the nation, emphasizing the facility's role as a beacon of justice and accessibility. Despite logistical challenges, the 19,000+ square meter edifice was completed in less than four years, at a cost of nearly Rs 250 crore, thanks to the concerted efforts of various governmental and judicial bodies.

Since Khandu's tenure began in 2016, the state has expanded its judicial infrastructure from two to 33 operational courts, creating 463 new positions in the District Judiciary. Dedicated courts for NDPS in Tezu, Khonsa, and Yupia signify ongoing judicial reforms. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to judicial leaders and advocated for continued collaboration to uphold constitutional ideals.