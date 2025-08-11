South Korea and Vietnam to Strengthen Economic Bonds Amid Global Uncertainty

South Korea and Vietnam are poised to pledge deepened economic and strategic cooperation as their leaders convene for a summit this Monday. This collaboration aims to strengthen their business ties and navigate the complexities of the global trading environment.

South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung will host Vietnamese leader Lam To, his first state guest since taking office. Discussions will focus on promoting trade and investment in Vietnam, with Lee's office confirming plans to sign multiple memoranda of understanding.

The summit's agenda includes cooperation in nuclear and renewable energy, financial policies, and science and technology. The visit is anticipated to foster favorable conditions for South Korean investments in Vietnam's infrastructure and energy sector.

