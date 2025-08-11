Trump-Backed Golf Resort Sparks Farmer Protests in Vietnam

In Vietnam, a Trump family-supported golf resort development has ignited tensions among local farmers who are facing displacement. The farmers, some of whom have cultivated the land for decades, criticize the compensation provided, which reportedly does not suffice for their agricultural losses.

This new project marks the Trump business family's inaugural venture in Vietnam and comes at a time of significant trade negotiations between Vietnam and Washington. The 990-hectare site in Hung Yen province is currently home to banana and longan farms, and while some locals see potential economic benefits and job opportunities, others are wary of their future prospects.

The Trump Organization licensed its brand for $5 million, but farmers claim the compensation package is inadequate. Reports suggest compensation offered is between $12 and $30 per square meter, plus rice provisions for a few months, raising concerns about sustainable livelihoods once the resort is complete.

