Trump-Backed Golf Resort Sparks Farmer Protests in Vietnam
In Vietnam, the development of a Trump family-backed golf resort is causing unrest among local farmers who are being forced to vacate their lands. While some anticipate economic growth from the resort, others, especially older farmers, fear losing their livelihoods as compensations appear insufficient.
In Vietnam, a Trump family-supported golf resort development has ignited tensions among local farmers who are facing displacement. The farmers, some of whom have cultivated the land for decades, criticize the compensation provided, which reportedly does not suffice for their agricultural losses.
This new project marks the Trump business family's inaugural venture in Vietnam and comes at a time of significant trade negotiations between Vietnam and Washington. The 990-hectare site in Hung Yen province is currently home to banana and longan farms, and while some locals see potential economic benefits and job opportunities, others are wary of their future prospects.
The Trump Organization licensed its brand for $5 million, but farmers claim the compensation package is inadequate. Reports suggest compensation offered is between $12 and $30 per square meter, plus rice provisions for a few months, raising concerns about sustainable livelihoods once the resort is complete.
(With inputs from agencies.)
