Protest Drama: Opposition Leaders Detained Over Alleged Voter Fraud Claims

Key opposition leaders, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, were detained during a protest march against alleged voter fraud and a Special Intensive Revision in Bihar. This event saw fierce resistance, with Akhilesh Yadav jumping barricades, as MPs demanded a fair electoral process despite police intervention.

Rahul Gandhi detained by the police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an escalating confrontation, several prominent opposition leaders, notably Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and others from the INDIA bloc, including MPs from Shiv Sena and TMC, were detained by Delhi Police during a heated protest march. The demonstration targeted the Election Commission over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) amidst allegations of voter fraud concerning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The detained members were transported to Parliament Street police station, signifying a broader clash of ideologies. Opposition figures, like Rahul Gandhi, conveyed the protest as a defense of constitutional principles, arguing that the movement transcends regular political battles. 'This is a fight for our Constitution and for rightful representation,' Rahul Gandhi asserted.

Amid the upheaval, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav dramatically scaled police barricades, demonstrating resistance against what the opposition called oppressive measures to silence them. Meanwhile, BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan countered, accusing Congress of stirring panic and spreading falsehoods about the electoral system. The protests shed light on rising tensions over electoral integrity and democratic rights as the nation approaches critical elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

