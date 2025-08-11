Karnataka's Deputy CM Criticizes BJP and Defends Rahul Gandhi Amid Election Controversy

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has issued a strong rebuke to BJP leaders, urging them to focus on securing funds for the state rather than making mere appearances in Parliament. Shivakumar emphasized his own proactive efforts to secure funding for Bengaluru and criticized the BJP for failing to meet with the Prime Minister regarding the state's financial needs.

While confirming assurances from the Prime Minister on addressing Bengaluru's funding requirements, Shivakumar recognized contributions from various political parties toward the city's development, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing state interests over party politics. He reiterated that the goal is to enhance Bengaluru's status as a globally recognized city.

In a separate matter, Shivakumar defended Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who faced a notice from the Election Commission over allegations of vote theft. Shivakumar questioned the commission's authority to issue such notices, suggesting that legal responses would address the situation. The controversy centers on claims of double voting by a voter named Shakun Rani, with the CEO stating that initial inquiries found no evidence to support the allegation.

(With inputs from agencies.)