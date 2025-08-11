Left Menu

Karnataka's Deputy CM Criticizes BJP and Defends Rahul Gandhi Amid Election Controversy

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar criticizes BJP leaders for failing to secure funds for the state, urging a focus on local development over parliamentary appearances. He defends Congress MP Rahul Gandhi against the Election Commission's notice over alleged vote theft claims, highlighting legal avenues and questioning the notice's authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 13:31 IST
Karnataka's Deputy CM Criticizes BJP and Defends Rahul Gandhi Amid Election Controversy
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has issued a strong rebuke to BJP leaders, urging them to focus on securing funds for the state rather than making mere appearances in Parliament. Shivakumar emphasized his own proactive efforts to secure funding for Bengaluru and criticized the BJP for failing to meet with the Prime Minister regarding the state's financial needs.

While confirming assurances from the Prime Minister on addressing Bengaluru's funding requirements, Shivakumar recognized contributions from various political parties toward the city's development, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing state interests over party politics. He reiterated that the goal is to enhance Bengaluru's status as a globally recognized city.

In a separate matter, Shivakumar defended Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who faced a notice from the Election Commission over allegations of vote theft. Shivakumar questioned the commission's authority to issue such notices, suggesting that legal responses would address the situation. The controversy centers on claims of double voting by a voter named Shakun Rani, with the CEO stating that initial inquiries found no evidence to support the allegation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

