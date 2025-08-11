Uttarakhand's Rapid Recovery: Rescues, Restorations, and Relief Efforts
Over 1,278 people were rescued after a disaster in Uttarakhand's Dharali. Connectivity has been restored and assistance is being distributed. A committee is assessing further relief and rehabilitation needs. The CM announced the completion of the Limchigad Bailey Bridge, expediting relief efforts and normalizing life for locals.
In a rapid response to the disaster in Uttarakhand's Dharali, approximately 1,278 people have been successfully rescued, reported Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey on Monday. This operation concluded with the restoration of electricity and mobile networks in Gangotri Dham.
Commissioner Pandey confirmed the restoration of the Valley Bridge and expected full road connectivity by evening. Essential supplies, including food and warm clothing, have been delivered. District officials are overseeing the distribution of Rs 5 lakh aid announced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
A special three-member committee has been appointed to evaluate relief efforts, with a preliminary report due in a week. Meanwhile, the list of 43 missing people, including 13 locals and 9 army personnel, is being updated as more information surfaces. The newly constructed Bailey Bridge at Limchigad now facilitates relief dispatch and local transit.
