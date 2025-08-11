Yogi Adityanath Charts Visionary Path for Uttar Pradesh's Growth
Ahead of the 2025 Monsoon Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath outlined an ambitious agenda towards a developed state. Stemming from Prime Minister Modi's vision, the initiative includes a 25-year plan, aiming for a self-reliant India with public participation.
In an emphatic address ahead of the 2025 Monsoon Session, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath outlined a strategic agenda to advance the state towards becoming 'Viksit UP,' a goal in tune with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India. He revealed a comprehensive 25-year action plan to be presented to the Assembly.
Notably, the document, crafted with inputs from NITI Aayog and experts, will extensively incorporate public opinion. A key highlight is a continuous 24-hour discussion scheduled for mid-August, marking a first in the state's history, aimed at forging consensus across party lines.
Targeting meaningful legislative sessions, Adityanath emphasized addressing public interest issues and discouraging disruptions. He highlighted long-term challenges like floods and waterlogging while reflecting on the state's achievements over eight years, inviting constructive dialogue from the Opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Party.
