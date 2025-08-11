Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Charts Visionary Path for Uttar Pradesh's Growth

Ahead of the 2025 Monsoon Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath outlined an ambitious agenda towards a developed state. Stemming from Prime Minister Modi's vision, the initiative includes a 25-year plan, aiming for a self-reliant India with public participation.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an emphatic address ahead of the 2025 Monsoon Session, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath outlined a strategic agenda to advance the state towards becoming 'Viksit UP,' a goal in tune with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India. He revealed a comprehensive 25-year action plan to be presented to the Assembly.

Notably, the document, crafted with inputs from NITI Aayog and experts, will extensively incorporate public opinion. A key highlight is a continuous 24-hour discussion scheduled for mid-August, marking a first in the state's history, aimed at forging consensus across party lines.

Targeting meaningful legislative sessions, Adityanath emphasized addressing public interest issues and discouraging disruptions. He highlighted long-term challenges like floods and waterlogging while reflecting on the state's achievements over eight years, inviting constructive dialogue from the Opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

