Yogi Adityanath Charts Visionary Path for Uttar Pradesh's Growth

In an emphatic address ahead of the 2025 Monsoon Session, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath outlined a strategic agenda to advance the state towards becoming 'Viksit UP,' a goal in tune with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India. He revealed a comprehensive 25-year action plan to be presented to the Assembly.

Notably, the document, crafted with inputs from NITI Aayog and experts, will extensively incorporate public opinion. A key highlight is a continuous 24-hour discussion scheduled for mid-August, marking a first in the state's history, aimed at forging consensus across party lines.

Targeting meaningful legislative sessions, Adityanath emphasized addressing public interest issues and discouraging disruptions. He highlighted long-term challenges like floods and waterlogging while reflecting on the state's achievements over eight years, inviting constructive dialogue from the Opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)