Struggles in the Skies: The Uncertain Future of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

The drive to make aviation more sustainable has hit significant turbulence, as major SAF initiatives collapse or stall. Once lauded as a success story, World Energy's Paramount refinery ceased operations in April, reflecting broader industry struggles to meet ambitious carbon reduction targets.

Industry leaders, like IATA and Willie Walsh, continue to advocate for SAF, despite evidence of systemic barriers, including high costs and supply issues. Airline announcements often outpace real progress, with many projects delayed, abandoned, or never reaching fuel production.

As regulatory pressures mount in Europe and plans falter in the U.S., the sector is challenged to overcome economic and technological obstacles to make sustainable aviation viable, driving airlines and fuel producers to seek new technological solutions and collaborative frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)