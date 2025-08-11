Lok Sabha Passes Crucial Taxation Bills Amidst Controversy
The Lok Sabha has approved two significant taxation laws: the Income-Tax (No 2) Bill and the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, amidst loud protests. Despite opposition on electoral roll revisions, the bills, introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, were passed without debate, leading to session adjournment.
11-08-2025
Lok Sabha, in a session marked by protests, approved two major taxation bills on Monday. The Income-Tax (No 2) Bill, 2025, seeks changes to the 1961 law, while the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill modifies both the Income-Tax Act and the 2025 Finance Act.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed the bills amidst a noisy opposition, particularly concerning Bihar's electoral roll revisions. The bills sailed through without discussion, overcoming objections with a voice vote.
The contentious session concluded shortly afterward, as the Speaker adjourned the house for the day, reflecting ongoing legislative tensions.
