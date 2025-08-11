Lok Sabha Passes Crucial Taxation Bills Amidst Controversy

Lok Sabha, in a session marked by protests, approved two major taxation bills on Monday. The Income-Tax (No 2) Bill, 2025, seeks changes to the 1961 law, while the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill modifies both the Income-Tax Act and the 2025 Finance Act.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed the bills amidst a noisy opposition, particularly concerning Bihar's electoral roll revisions. The bills sailed through without discussion, overcoming objections with a voice vote.

The contentious session concluded shortly afterward, as the Speaker adjourned the house for the day, reflecting ongoing legislative tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)