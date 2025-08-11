Chips and Markets: The U.S.-China Trade Twist

On Monday, Wall Street's main indexes displayed mixed results as investors braced for a hectic week and chip companies, including Nvidia and AMD, faced turbulence following a new trade policy. According to an insider source, these semiconductor giants have agreed to remit 15% of their China-derived revenue to the U.S. government.

This new directive forms part of an agreement between Washington and Beijing, potentially influencing the economic relationship between the two nations. Investors are keenly watching how this development unfolds amid broader market fluctuations. Seven out of the eleven major sectors in the S&P 500 slipped, with healthcare making a notable 0.6% recovery.

Attention is also focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve, which may lean towards a dovish monetary policy in response to labor market tensions. Market optimism was buoyed by a better-than-expected earnings season, highlighting a growing trend favoring megacap stocks. As geopolitical tensions simmer, President Trump plans to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin in hopes of resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

