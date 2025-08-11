IEPFA Unveils New Measures to Boost Investor Protection
The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) engaged with company officers to improve investor protection and compliance. Key issues included the new IEPF portal, revamped forms, and compliance with the 2019 directive. The 'Saksham Niveshak' campaign was also reviewed to enhance claimant tracing and disbursement processes.
The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) convened a crucial meeting on Monday with nodal officers from various companies, aiming to bolster investor protection measures and streamline compliance procedures.
Chaired by Anita Shah Akella, CEO of IEPFA and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the meeting attracted participation from 530 officers. Discussions centered on the upcoming integrated portal for improved claim processing and the revamped IEPF-5 form set to enhance efficiency.
Key topics included compliance with the re-notified IEPF-1A form and innovative outreach strategies to maximize the success of the ongoing 'Saksham Niveshak' campaign. The IEPFA continues its mission to educate and empower investors, ensuring financial literacy and safeguarding unclaimed funds.
