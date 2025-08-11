Left Menu

IEPFA Unveils New Measures to Boost Investor Protection

The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) engaged with company officers to improve investor protection and compliance. Key issues included the new IEPF portal, revamped forms, and compliance with the 2019 directive. The 'Saksham Niveshak' campaign was also reviewed to enhance claimant tracing and disbursement processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:57 IST
IEPFA Unveils New Measures to Boost Investor Protection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) convened a crucial meeting on Monday with nodal officers from various companies, aiming to bolster investor protection measures and streamline compliance procedures.

Chaired by Anita Shah Akella, CEO of IEPFA and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the meeting attracted participation from 530 officers. Discussions centered on the upcoming integrated portal for improved claim processing and the revamped IEPF-5 form set to enhance efficiency.

Key topics included compliance with the re-notified IEPF-1A form and innovative outreach strategies to maximize the success of the ongoing 'Saksham Niveshak' campaign. The IEPFA continues its mission to educate and empower investors, ensuring financial literacy and safeguarding unclaimed funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025