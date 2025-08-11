Left Menu

Delhi High Court Allows Continuation of Shalimar Bagh Weekly Market Under Strict Conditions

The Delhi High Court has permitted the Monday market at Shalimar Bagh to continue, enforcing strict vendor limits and adherence to norms. The decision comes after a petition against its discontinuation, addressing violations like excessive vendors and unauthorised structures. Authorities are tasked to monitor compliance and take action against violators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:51 IST
Delhi High Court Allows Continuation of Shalimar Bagh Weekly Market Under Strict Conditions
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has cleared the way for the continued operation of the Monday weekly market at BH Block, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi, imposing stringent conditions on the number of vendors and compliance with norms. The decision arose from a petition filed by Surender Kumar Sharma and others, represented by legal advocates.

The petition challenged the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Government of NCT Delhi's attempts to discontinue the market, originally approved by the Town Vending Committee in 2020 for 300 vendors. Complaints and inspections revealed serious violations, including nearly 600 vendors and encroachments.

Justices Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Anish Dayal emphasized regulation over shutdown, mandating a strict vendor cap and legal enforcement. The market can operate from 4 PM to 10 PM with 300 registered vendors, and authorities were instructed to take action against any violators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025