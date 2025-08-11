Delhi High Court Allows Continuation of Shalimar Bagh Weekly Market Under Strict Conditions

The Delhi High Court has cleared the way for the continued operation of the Monday weekly market at BH Block, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi, imposing stringent conditions on the number of vendors and compliance with norms. The decision arose from a petition filed by Surender Kumar Sharma and others, represented by legal advocates.

The petition challenged the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Government of NCT Delhi's attempts to discontinue the market, originally approved by the Town Vending Committee in 2020 for 300 vendors. Complaints and inspections revealed serious violations, including nearly 600 vendors and encroachments.

Justices Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Anish Dayal emphasized regulation over shutdown, mandating a strict vendor cap and legal enforcement. The market can operate from 4 PM to 10 PM with 300 registered vendors, and authorities were instructed to take action against any violators.

(With inputs from agencies.)