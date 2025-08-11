Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Minister's Resignation Spurs Controversy

Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna's resignation from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's cabinet has sparked discord within the Congress party. While some leaders cite it as the Chief Minister's decision, others, including BJP's Shobha Karandlaje, claim it was due to Rajanna questioning voter list irregularities and Rahul Gandhi's purported vote theft allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 22:05 IST
Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Minister's Resignation Spurs Controversy
Congress MLA H D Ranganath (L); Karnataka Minister M B Patil (R) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna has resigned from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's cabinet. The move, described by Congress MLA HD Ranganath as the 'Chief Minister's prerogative,' has nonetheless hinted at underlying discontent within the party ranks.

The resignation notice was made official on Monday after being signed by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and forwarded by Special Secretary R. Prabushankar. Karnataka's Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil expressed his lack of awareness regarding the reasons behind Rajanna's decision.

Echoing dissent, BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje accused the Congress of silencing criticism by forcing Rajanna's resignation following his questioning of alleged voter list irregularities linked to Rahul Gandhi's accusations of vote theft in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025