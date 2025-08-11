Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Minister's Resignation Spurs Controversy

In a significant political development, Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna has resigned from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's cabinet. The move, described by Congress MLA HD Ranganath as the 'Chief Minister's prerogative,' has nonetheless hinted at underlying discontent within the party ranks.

The resignation notice was made official on Monday after being signed by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and forwarded by Special Secretary R. Prabushankar. Karnataka's Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil expressed his lack of awareness regarding the reasons behind Rajanna's decision.

Echoing dissent, BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje accused the Congress of silencing criticism by forcing Rajanna's resignation following his questioning of alleged voter list irregularities linked to Rahul Gandhi's accusations of vote theft in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)