BJP Criticizes Owaisi's Vision of Hijab-Clad PM
BJP's Nitish Rane criticized AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for suggesting a hijab-clad woman could be India's PM. Rane warned of threats to India's secularism, while BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla challenged Owaisi's stance. Owaisi's remarks come amid Mumbai municipal election campaigns.
- Country:
- India
BJP leader Nitish Rane has strongly opposed Asaduddin Owaisi's statement suggesting a future where a hijab-clad woman becomes India's Prime Minister. Rane warned that such developments could lead to India moving towards becoming an Islamic state, threatening Hindu customs and beliefs.
Rane further expressed concerns, stating, "Barking dogs never bite...Owaisi is threatening us by proposing that if a burqa-clad woman can be Prime Minister tomorrow, then the Hindu nation will transform into an Islamic state." This is in response to Owaisi's statement at an election meeting where he highlighted constitutional differences between India and Pakistan regarding religious inclusivity in leadership roles.
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla challenged Owaisi to first ensure a hijab-wearing or Pasmanda Muslim woman becomes the President of AIMIM. The remarks from Owaisi have caused controversy among political circles, including criticism from Congress leader Imran Masood, who doubted the feasibility of Owaisi's vision.
Owaisi's controversial comments are set against the backdrop of intense political campaigning for Mumbai's municipal elections scheduled for January 15, with results expected the following day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kohli Misses Century as India Clinches Victory Over New Zealand
Wesley So and Carissa Yip Triumph in Thrilling Tata Steel Chess India Blitz Tournament
BJP's Poonawalla Challenges AIMIM on Hijab-Clad PM Dream
Rajnath Singh Urges Youth to Propel India Towards 'Viksit Bharat'
India's National Kho Kho Championship 2025-26 Draws Massive Participation