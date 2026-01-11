Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Owaisi's Vision of Hijab-Clad PM

BJP's Nitish Rane criticized AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for suggesting a hijab-clad woman could be India's PM. Rane warned of threats to India's secularism, while BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla challenged Owaisi's stance. Owaisi's remarks come amid Mumbai municipal election campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:31 IST
BJP Criticizes Owaisi's Vision of Hijab-Clad PM
BJP leader Nitish Rane (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Nitish Rane has strongly opposed Asaduddin Owaisi's statement suggesting a future where a hijab-clad woman becomes India's Prime Minister. Rane warned that such developments could lead to India moving towards becoming an Islamic state, threatening Hindu customs and beliefs.

Rane further expressed concerns, stating, "Barking dogs never bite...Owaisi is threatening us by proposing that if a burqa-clad woman can be Prime Minister tomorrow, then the Hindu nation will transform into an Islamic state." This is in response to Owaisi's statement at an election meeting where he highlighted constitutional differences between India and Pakistan regarding religious inclusivity in leadership roles.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla challenged Owaisi to first ensure a hijab-wearing or Pasmanda Muslim woman becomes the President of AIMIM. The remarks from Owaisi have caused controversy among political circles, including criticism from Congress leader Imran Masood, who doubted the feasibility of Owaisi's vision.

Owaisi's controversial comments are set against the backdrop of intense political campaigning for Mumbai's municipal elections scheduled for January 15, with results expected the following day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arctic Freeze: Travel Chaos as Extreme Chill Grips Northern Europe

Arctic Freeze: Travel Chaos as Extreme Chill Grips Northern Europe

 Finland
2
U.S. Strategizes on Iran Response: Military and Cyber Tactics Under Consideration

U.S. Strategizes on Iran Response: Military and Cyber Tactics Under Consider...

 Global
3
Electoral Roll Confusion: Admiral Arun Prakash and the Identity Verification Dilemma

Electoral Roll Confusion: Admiral Arun Prakash and the Identity Verification...

 India
4
Iran's Unprecedented Uprising: An Ongoing Struggle for Freedom

Iran's Unprecedented Uprising: An Ongoing Struggle for Freedom

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026