BJP Criticizes Owaisi's Vision of Hijab-Clad PM

BJP leader Nitish Rane has strongly opposed Asaduddin Owaisi's statement suggesting a future where a hijab-clad woman becomes India's Prime Minister. Rane warned that such developments could lead to India moving towards becoming an Islamic state, threatening Hindu customs and beliefs.

Rane further expressed concerns, stating, "Barking dogs never bite...Owaisi is threatening us by proposing that if a burqa-clad woman can be Prime Minister tomorrow, then the Hindu nation will transform into an Islamic state." This is in response to Owaisi's statement at an election meeting where he highlighted constitutional differences between India and Pakistan regarding religious inclusivity in leadership roles.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla challenged Owaisi to first ensure a hijab-wearing or Pasmanda Muslim woman becomes the President of AIMIM. The remarks from Owaisi have caused controversy among political circles, including criticism from Congress leader Imran Masood, who doubted the feasibility of Owaisi's vision.

Owaisi's controversial comments are set against the backdrop of intense political campaigning for Mumbai's municipal elections scheduled for January 15, with results expected the following day.

