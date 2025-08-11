Swift Police Action Rescues Kidnapped Students from Bishop Cotton School

Three sixth-grade students from Shimla's renowned Bishop Cotton School were successfully rescued on Sunday, hours after being kidnapped during a town outing. The swift action by police has led the school to undertake a thorough review and enhancement of its security measures.

In a press conference on Monday, Congress MLA Harish Janartha and Bishop Cotton School Headmaster Mathew P John outlined the immediate steps taken. According to Janartha, the abduction occurred when the boys were approached near the school gate by an individual claiming to be an alumnus, offering them a ride. The school's prompt notification to the authorities was pivotal, leading to the vehicle being located quickly.

Janartha emphasized that no harm came to the students, attributing their quick recovery to the efficient police response. Preliminary investigations suggest the kidnapper may have had financial motives. In light of the incident, the school is revising protocols to ensure the safety of its 400 students, who participate in regular town outings.

