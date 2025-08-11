Left Menu

Swift Police Action Rescues Kidnapped Students from Bishop Cotton School

Three Bishop Cotton School students were rescued after being kidnapped. The incident led to a mandate for tightening school security. A press conference was held by Congress MLA Harish Janartha and Headmaster Mathew P John to discuss the school's response, which includes comprehensive safety reviews and new security protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 23:37 IST
Swift Police Action Rescues Kidnapped Students from Bishop Cotton School
Congress MLA Harish Janartha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three sixth-grade students from Shimla's renowned Bishop Cotton School were successfully rescued on Sunday, hours after being kidnapped during a town outing. The swift action by police has led the school to undertake a thorough review and enhancement of its security measures.

In a press conference on Monday, Congress MLA Harish Janartha and Bishop Cotton School Headmaster Mathew P John outlined the immediate steps taken. According to Janartha, the abduction occurred when the boys were approached near the school gate by an individual claiming to be an alumnus, offering them a ride. The school's prompt notification to the authorities was pivotal, leading to the vehicle being located quickly.

Janartha emphasized that no harm came to the students, attributing their quick recovery to the efficient police response. Preliminary investigations suggest the kidnapper may have had financial motives. In light of the incident, the school is revising protocols to ensure the safety of its 400 students, who participate in regular town outings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025