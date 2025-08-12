Left Menu

Bees and Sesame: Nature's Allies in Mitigating Human-Elephant Conflict

In Kenya's Taita hills, farmers combat elephant encroachments by using innovative methods like beekeeping and planting sesame. These measures help protect crops and promote coexistence between humans and elephants. Conservationists aim to change local attitudes towards elephants and encourage sustainable, harmonious living with wildlife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taitataveta | Updated: 12-08-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 09:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the Taita hills of Kenya, elephants pose a significant threat to farmers, often raiding crops and posing a danger to human lives. Recent incidents highlight the severity of the situation, prompting efforts to devise innovative solutions.

Farmer Richard Shika recalls a terrifying encounter with an elephant that nearly charged him. The proximity of Tsavo National Parks and unfenced borders exacerbate these instances of human-elephant conflict, as growing human developments intrude upon traditional elephant migratory paths.

Community members are finding unique solutions, such as using bees as natural deterrents. Beekeeping and planting sesame, a crop that repels elephants, have emerged as effective strategies. Conservationists believe these measures not only protect farmland but also foster greater understanding and coexistence between local populations and wildlife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

