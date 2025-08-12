India's Path to Inclusive Growth: Sustainable Agriculture Summit 2025 Highlights

India, aiming to be the world's largest economy by 2047, must prioritize sustainable agriculture, declared Union Minister Ramdas Athawale at Delhi's national conference. He emphasized the pivotal role farmers play in the country's economic transformation, essential for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat.'

The event, the 2nd Sustainable Agriculture Summit & Awards 2025, attracted a diverse mix of stakeholders to discuss integrating environmental sustainability with farmer welfare. Dr. Jayadev Sarangi noted agriculture's importance not just for food security but as an economic strategy, highlighting the need for robust financial support.

Discussions focused on grassroots execution of policies, crop diversification, and market linkages to boost farm incomes. New technologies and practices were also showcased as crucial for climate-resilient agriculture, underscoring the blending of technology with farmer engagement for sustainable growth.