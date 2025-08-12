Left Menu

Asia's Stock Market Surges Amidst U.S.-China Tariff Truce Extension

Asian stocks experienced a rise with Japanese equities reaching new heights due to the extension of the U.S.-China tariff truce. The market focus is on U.S. inflation data, influencing future monetary policy. Australian shares saw a slight increase despite a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 11:08 IST
Asia's Stock Market Surges Amidst U.S.-China Tariff Truce Extension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian stock markets saw significant gains on Tuesday, with Japanese equities reaching a new record high. This surge follows the announcement of an extended tariff truce between the U.S. and China. As a result, investor sentiment soared, particularly towards a key U.S. inflation report expected to influence future policy decisions.

The truce's 90-day extension between the two leading global economies has alleviated fears of hefty tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S., further boosting regional market optimism. European markets are set for a strong open, with indications of positive trends in Nasdaq futures.

Meanwhile, analysts are closely watching U.S. inflation data due imminently, which will greatly impact Federal Reserve policy. Market expectations point to multiple interest rate cuts, driven by both economic factors and political pressure, amid President Trump's criticism of Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025