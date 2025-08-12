Left Menu

Norway's Wealth Fund Surges as Financial Stocks Soar

Norway's $2 trillion sovereign wealth fund reported a profit of 698 billion crowns ($68.28 billion) in the first half of the year, owing to strong financial stock returns. The fund, a major global investor, is also ceasing contracts related to Israeli investments due to regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 11:10 IST
Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the largest in the world, announced a significant profit of 698 billion Norwegian crowns ($68.28 billion) for the first half of the year. The impressive gain is largely attributed to robust stock market performance in the financial sector, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

The January to June return for the fund stood at 5.7%, slightly underperforming its benchmark by 0.05 percentage points. Fund CEO Nicolai Tangen highlighted the favorable stock market conditions as a driving factor behind these results.

As one of the biggest investors globally, the fund, which captures revenues from Norway's oil and gas production, owns about 1.5% of all listed stocks worldwide. Recently, it decided to end contracts with external asset managers overseeing its Israeli investments amid political unrest in Gaza and the West Bank.

