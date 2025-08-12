Global Currency Market Steady Amid Inflation Speculations

On Tuesday, global currency markets exhibited cautious stability as traders restrained from making significant moves prior to the release of U.S. inflation data, crucial for future Federal Reserve policy actions.

U.S. inflation readings could shape expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next month, especially after weak payrolls data last week. Persisting tariff issues between the Trump administration and rising inflation concerns might compel the Fed to maintain current rates, fueling tensions.

Concurrently, the Australian Reserve Bank enacted an anticipated rate cut in response to economic slowdowns, while Britain's labor market data further highlighted disparities in wage growth and employment trends. Despite geopolitical challenges, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies showed resilience, hinting at investors' search for alternative assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)