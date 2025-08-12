Global Currency Market Steady Amid Inflation Speculations
The global currency market remained steady Tuesday as traders awaited U.S. inflation data critical for Federal Reserve policy decisions. The data could influence the likelihood of a rate cut next month. Meanwhile, the Australian Reserve Bank cut rates, and the UK job market showed moderate weakening.
On Tuesday, global currency markets exhibited cautious stability as traders restrained from making significant moves prior to the release of U.S. inflation data, crucial for future Federal Reserve policy actions.
U.S. inflation readings could shape expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next month, especially after weak payrolls data last week. Persisting tariff issues between the Trump administration and rising inflation concerns might compel the Fed to maintain current rates, fueling tensions.
Concurrently, the Australian Reserve Bank enacted an anticipated rate cut in response to economic slowdowns, while Britain's labor market data further highlighted disparities in wage growth and employment trends. Despite geopolitical challenges, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies showed resilience, hinting at investors' search for alternative assets.
