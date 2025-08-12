Left Menu

When Man's Best Friend Turns Fierce: A Pet's Unexpected Attack

In Bihar, a man named Sandeep Kumar faced an unexpected attack when his pet dog bit off his ear after climbing a boundary wall. Medical efforts are underway to treat and possibly reattach the ear. The family is in shock over the incident, having recently acquired the pet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopalganj | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Bihar, a man's pet dog attacked him, biting off part of his ear. Sandeep Kumar, residing in Gopalganj, attempted to restrain the dog from leaping over a boundary wall, only to be met with aggression.

Currently admitted to Sadar hospital, Kumar delivered the bitten ear piece to doctors, who are working to prevent infection and examining options for reattachment. Dr. Danish, leading Kumar's treatment, noted that they may have to refer Kumar to a more advanced facility if needed.

The unexpected attack has left Kumar's family in disbelief, especially after having recently bought the pet and showering it with affection. The incident highlights the potential challenges of pet ownership, even with seemingly friendly animals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

