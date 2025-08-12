When Man's Best Friend Turns Fierce: A Pet's Unexpected Attack

In a shocking incident in Bihar, a man's pet dog attacked him, biting off part of his ear. Sandeep Kumar, residing in Gopalganj, attempted to restrain the dog from leaping over a boundary wall, only to be met with aggression.

Currently admitted to Sadar hospital, Kumar delivered the bitten ear piece to doctors, who are working to prevent infection and examining options for reattachment. Dr. Danish, leading Kumar's treatment, noted that they may have to refer Kumar to a more advanced facility if needed.

The unexpected attack has left Kumar's family in disbelief, especially after having recently bought the pet and showering it with affection. The incident highlights the potential challenges of pet ownership, even with seemingly friendly animals.

