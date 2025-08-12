Sebi to Simplify Regulations: A Template for Transformation

In a bid to streamline financial processes, markets regulator Sebi is set to adopt a template-based approach for offer document preparation, eliminating repetitive information and enhancing disclosure clarity, as per its 2024-25 annual report.

The report emphasizes simplifying the regulatory framework for foreign portfolio investors, broadening investment strategies under Specialized Investment Funds, and removing procedural rigidities. With a focus on reducing compliance costs and bolstering investor protections, Sebi remains committed to India's Vision 2047.

Progress on the technology front is crucial, with Sebi encouraging stock brokers to transition operations during mock trading to disaster recovery sites, enhancing business continuity. Improved oversight of technology vendors and an upcoming online system signal Sebi's robust approach to financial technology management.

(With inputs from agencies.)