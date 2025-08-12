Left Menu

Sebi to Simplify Regulations: A Template for Transformation

Sebi plans to streamline offer document preparations using templates to reduce redundancy. The regulator aims to optimize foreign portfolio investment frameworks and expand Specialized Investment Funds. Key goals include adopting technology for smoother compliance and enhancing operational ease to support India's Vision 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:12 IST
Sebi to Simplify Regulations: A Template for Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to streamline financial processes, markets regulator Sebi is set to adopt a template-based approach for offer document preparation, eliminating repetitive information and enhancing disclosure clarity, as per its 2024-25 annual report.

The report emphasizes simplifying the regulatory framework for foreign portfolio investors, broadening investment strategies under Specialized Investment Funds, and removing procedural rigidities. With a focus on reducing compliance costs and bolstering investor protections, Sebi remains committed to India's Vision 2047.

Progress on the technology front is crucial, with Sebi encouraging stock brokers to transition operations during mock trading to disaster recovery sites, enhancing business continuity. Improved oversight of technology vendors and an upcoming online system signal Sebi's robust approach to financial technology management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025