SEBI Tightens Grip: A Surge in Market Surveillance and Enforcement

SEBI has drastically increased its oversight and enforcement activities in FY25, doubling inspections of stock brokers. SEBI's scrutiny of investment advisers and research analysts also surged. The regulator is enhancing its surveillance systems, focusing on insider trading and market manipulation to ensure compliance with securities laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has significantly intensified its regulatory activities in the financial year 2025, more than doubling its inspections of stock brokers, from 146 in the previous year to 312. This move comes as part of a broader effort to enhance market transparency and compliance.

SEBI's annual report also shows a sharp increase in the scrutiny of investment advisers and research analysts, with inspections escalating from 21 to 207, and 15 to 149, respectively. This surge reflects the regulator's commitment to curbing misleading market research and advisory practices.

Continuing its enforcement push, SEBI initiated 400 investigations into securities law violations, up from 342 previously. Focus areas included insider trading, with 287 cases examined and a notable rise in case resolutions, underscoring the board's robust enforcement strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

