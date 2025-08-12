E20 Fuel: Ethanol Blending Sparks Debate Over Efficiency and Economy
The Oil Ministry defends the integration of 20% ethanol-blended petrol, E20, against social media claims of reduced fuel efficiency and insurance issues. Citing benefits like reduced emissions and farmer income, the ministry emphasizes misinformation while acknowledging slight efficiency impacts depending on vehicle compatibility.
- Country:
- India
The Oil Ministry addressed mounting social media speculation about the efficiency of 20% ethanol-blended petrol, E20, refuting claims of significant fuel efficiency decline and emphasizing the improved acceleration that accompanies its use.
This national initiative not only cuts emissions but also boosts farmers' incomes, countering disruption efforts allegedly rooted in fear and confusion fomented through selective misinformation. The ministry clarifies that concerns about insurance validity are baseless, supported by clarifications from insurance companies.
The ministry admits a slight efficiency reduction in vehicles not calibrated for E20, noting a 1-2% drop expected. Despite arguments on social media, the initiative's broader benefits include significant cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, improved rural economy health, and considerable foreign exchange savings.
ALSO READ
Baloch Leader Denounces Social Media Harassment of Protesters
SEA Urges Crackdown on Social Media Misinformation on Refined Edible Oils
Maharashtra's new social media policy bars govt employees from criticising policies of government in state and other dispensations.
Maharashtra's New Social Media Regulations for State Employees: A Tightening Grip
Private School Teacher Accused of Misconduct on Social Media