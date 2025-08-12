The Oil Ministry addressed mounting social media speculation about the efficiency of 20% ethanol-blended petrol, E20, refuting claims of significant fuel efficiency decline and emphasizing the improved acceleration that accompanies its use.

This national initiative not only cuts emissions but also boosts farmers' incomes, countering disruption efforts allegedly rooted in fear and confusion fomented through selective misinformation. The ministry clarifies that concerns about insurance validity are baseless, supported by clarifications from insurance companies.

The ministry admits a slight efficiency reduction in vehicles not calibrated for E20, noting a 1-2% drop expected. Despite arguments on social media, the initiative's broader benefits include significant cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, improved rural economy health, and considerable foreign exchange savings.