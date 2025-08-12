Left Menu

SEBI Proposes 'TLH' Code to Simplify Securities Transmission

SEBI has proposed a standard reason code 'TLH' to clarify the process of transferring securities from nominees to legal heirs, ensuring correct tax treatment. The move aims to prevent capital gains tax from being wrongly applied, encouraging transparency and consistency in financial reporting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 22:32 IST
SEBI Proposes 'TLH' Code to Simplify Securities Transmission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed a new standard reason code, 'TLH', to streamline the process of transferring securities from nominees to legal heirs and ensure appropriate tax treatment for these transactions.

According to a consultation paper released by SEBI, the 'TLH' code would be employed by registrars, depositories, and other reporting entities, providing clarity to the Central Board of Direct Taxes about such transmissions.

The initiative addresses current issues where some securities transmissions are incorrectly classified as normal sales, resulting in unnecessary capital gains tax taxes for nominees. The proposal is open for public comment until September 2, with necessary system changes required within three months of its final approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025