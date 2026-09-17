Turkish Markets in Turmoil: Regulatory Moves Aim to Stabilize Financial Sector

In a bid to stabilize Turkey's financial sector, authorities have implemented measures amid market unrest. The central bank upped repo funding to 300 billion lira, enhancing lira liquidity, while adjustments in the interbank market aimed to stabilize stock activity.

The Capital Markets Board responded by halting certain investment fund operations and adjusting margin trading equity requirements to alleviate pressure on the financial system. Notably, the changes followed challenges in funds meeting withdrawal demands, causing a plunge in Turkey's stock index.

While the measures provided a brief market reprieve, Turkey's main index saw only minor recovery. Analysts remain cautious, citing broader concerns about market logistics and transparency, highlighting the central bank's decisive actions and banking sector watchdogs' immediate responses.