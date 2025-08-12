Irish President Condemns Attacks on Indian Community, Calls for Unity
Irish President Michael D Higgins condemned the recent attacks on the Indian community, lauding their contributions to Irish society. He urged for an end to violence against minorities, highlighting Ireland's migration history and shared values. The Irish police are actively investigating the incidents alongside the Federation of Indian Communities.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Irish President Michael D Higgins has issued a strong condemnation of the recent "despicable attacks" on the Indian community in Ireland, emphasizing the significant contributions Indians make to the country's cultural and professional landscapes.
Following a worrying increase in violent assaults targeting Indians in Dublin and other cities, President Higgins highlighted that such actions blatantly contradict the cherished values of Ireland. The Irish police, known as Garda, are conducting thorough investigations into these incidents, engaging actively with the Federation of Indian Communities in Ireland to address safety concerns.
Higgins emphasized Ireland's long-standing history of migration and cultural exchange, underscoring the need to uphold hospitality and friendship. The situation has prompted the Ireland India Council to postpone its annual "India Day" celebrations in Dublin, citing security concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)