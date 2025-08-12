Irish President Condemns Attacks on Indian Community, Calls for Unity

Irish President Michael D Higgins has issued a strong condemnation of the recent "despicable attacks" on the Indian community in Ireland, emphasizing the significant contributions Indians make to the country's cultural and professional landscapes.

Following a worrying increase in violent assaults targeting Indians in Dublin and other cities, President Higgins highlighted that such actions blatantly contradict the cherished values of Ireland. The Irish police, known as Garda, are conducting thorough investigations into these incidents, engaging actively with the Federation of Indian Communities in Ireland to address safety concerns.

Higgins emphasized Ireland's long-standing history of migration and cultural exchange, underscoring the need to uphold hospitality and friendship. The situation has prompted the Ireland India Council to postpone its annual "India Day" celebrations in Dublin, citing security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)